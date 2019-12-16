Rajkummar Rao Condemns Police Violence Against Jamia Students

Actor Rajkummar Rao has come out on social media to strongly criticise the police brutality against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University. The actor took to Twitter and posted the following message:

“I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything!”