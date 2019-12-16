Rajkummar Rao Condemns Police Violence Against Jamia Students
Actor Rajkummar Rao has come out on social media to strongly criticise the police brutality against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University. The actor took to Twitter and posted the following message:
“I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything!”
Earlier actor Sayani Gupta had tagged a bunch of Hindi film actors including Rajkummar Rao who had taken a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gupta’s tweet said: “ On behalf of the students of Jamia & AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message Mr.Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? May be?”
As protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act rocked the national capital, with violence erupting at several places, Delhi Police on Sunday, 15 December, entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia university without permission and beat up students and staff, Waseem Ahmed Khan, Chief Proctor of the varsity told ANI.
As many as 50 students, who were detained during the protests, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said.
Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 were released from the station in New Friends Colony, a senior police officer said.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)