Hollywood Star John Cusack Extends Support to Jamia Protestors
Along with Bollywood celebrities coming out in support of the Jamia Millia Islamia University students, Hollywood actor John Cusack has also tweeted in solidarity with them. The 2012 actor posted videos of the violence against students by the Delhi Police, and wrote, “Solidarity.” He has also shared photographs of California citizens protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.
John Cusack has been actively sharing posts and photographs condemning the amended act and the violence against students. In Bollywood, various celebrities, from Anurag Kashyap to Rajkummar Rao have been expressing solidarity with the students.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap returned to Twitter to strongly condemn the act. Calling the government ‘fascist’, the filmmaker said that he cannot stay silent any longer. Also in a veiled reference to Bollywood, Anurag added that it makes his angry to “see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet.”
Actor Rajkummar Rao also criticised the police brutality against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University. The actor took to Twitter and posted the following message:
“I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything!”
Earlier actor Sayani Gupta had tagged a bunch of Hindi film actors including Rajkummar Rao who had taken a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gupta’s tweet said: “On behalf of the students of Jamia & AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message Mr.Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? May be?”