QuickE: Kanika Kapoor To Be Probed, Badshah Credits Ratan Kahar
1. Lucknow Police to Interrogate Kanika Kapoor Post 14-Day Quarantine
After she tested negative for COVID-19 a second time, singer Kanika Kapoor was discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on 6 April in Lucknow.
She will now be quarantined for a 14-day long period and then interrogated by the Lucknow Police. Lucknow’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) had filed an FIR against her in Sarojini Nagar Police Station after she had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.
Two other FIRs have been registered against Kanika Kapoor for negligence. One has been filed at Hazratganj Police Station and the other one at Gomti Nagar Police Station.
Read more at: The Quint
2. Ratan Kahar Gets Credit For ‘Genda Phool’, Badshah Pays Rs 5 Lakh
Bengali Folk singer Ratan Kahar has said that he is happy after talking to Badshah, who had weaved lines of his folk song into the new ‘Genda Phool’ single, and that now he was looking forward to collaborating with him, leaving behind any controversy or bitterness.
Badshah had used the lyrics to Ratan Kahar’s song ‘Baro Loker Beti Lo’ in ‘Genda Phool’. He had not credited the folk artiste citing the reason that Ratan’s name was nowhere to be found in the previous records.
Ratan confirmed that he has received Rs 5 lakh from Badshah but said that more than monetary help, he is happy to get recognised as the original lyricist of the Bengali folk song.
Read more at: The Quint
3. US Singer-Songwriter John Prine Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications
American folk and country singer, songwriter John Prine passed away in Tennessee on Tuesday, 7 April due to complications from coronavirus. He was 73. The singer was admitted to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center on 26 March and had been in the intensive care unit for about 13 days, before passing away.
The Recording Academy, in a statement, said, “We join the world in mourning the passing of revered country and folk singer/songwriter John Prine. Widely lauded as one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, John’s impact will continue to inspire musicians for years to come. We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”
Read more at: The Quint
4. Sidharth-Tara’s ‘Masakali 2.0’ Fails to Do Justice to AR Rahman Song
Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria-starrer song ‘Masakali 2.0’ has been released and it is far from similar to the A R Rahman’s version from Delhi 6. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar, the song begins with Sidharth and Tara entering a hotel room.
The song is filmed inside the room and is all about their chemistry, while the original song was sung by Mohit Chauhan and was picturised on Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, and a pigeon.
Read more at: The Quint
5. COVID-19: Varun Dhawan Donates to Provide Meals to Medical Staff
Varun Dhawan announced that he will be contributing towards providing meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals. He also pledged to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “This is a long battle and we have to fight it together.”
Varun wrote, “With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes all out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week I’ve committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs.”
Read more at: The Quint
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)