QuickE: Kanika Kapoor To Be Probed, Badshah Credits Ratan Kahar

After she tested negative for COVID-19 a second time, singer Kanika Kapoor was discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on 6 April in Lucknow.

She will now be quarantined for a 14-day long period and then interrogated by the Lucknow Police. Lucknow’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) had filed an FIR against her in Sarojini Nagar Police Station after she had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

Two other FIRs have been registered against Kanika Kapoor for negligence. One has been filed at Hazratganj Police Station and the other one at Gomti Nagar Police Station.

