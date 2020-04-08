Sidharth-Tara’s Masakali 2.0 Fails to Do Justice to AR Rahman Song

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria-starrer song ‘Masakali 2.0’ has been released and it is far from similar to the A R Rahman’s version from Delhi 6. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar, the song begins with Sidharth and Tara entering a hotel room.

The song is filmed inside the room and is all about their chemistry, while the original song was sung by Mohit Chauhan and was picturised on Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, and a pigeon. Take a look at the song here: