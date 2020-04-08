Sidharth-Tara’s Masakali 2.0 Fails to Do Justice to AR Rahman Song
Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria-starrer song ‘Masakali 2.0’ has been released and it is far from similar to the A R Rahman’s version from Delhi 6. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar, the song begins with Sidharth and Tara entering a hotel room.
The song is filmed inside the room and is all about their chemistry, while the original song was sung by Mohit Chauhan and was picturised on Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, and a pigeon. Take a look at the song here:
However, netizens don’t seem to be too happy with the remake of the song, and the Twitter reactions say it all. While they liked the old-world charm the original song, the remixed version isn’t their favourite.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)