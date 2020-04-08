Lucknow Police to Interrogate Kanika Kapoor Post 14-Day Quarantine
After she tested negative for COVID-19 a second time, singer Kanika Kapoor was discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on 6 April in Lucknow.
She will now be quarantined for a 14-day long period and then interrogated by the Lucknow Police. Lucknow’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) had filed an FIR against her in Sarojini Nagar Police Station after she had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.
Two other FIRs have been registered against Kanika Kapoor for negligence. One has been filed at Hazratganj Police Station and the other one at Gomti Nagar Police Station.
The FIR lodged at the Sarojini Nagar police station entailed IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).
“An FIR was filed on the CMO’s complaint, on the charge of committing an act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, a malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, and disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant.”Dinesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Central.
Kanika had tested positive for COVID-19 five times, after she was admitted to SPGPIMS. She is currently residing with her parents in Mahanagar, Lucknow. She had attended parties with several socialites, politicians and businessmen after her return from the UK. FIRs were registered at Hazratganj Police Station and Gomti Nagar Police Station as the gatherings that took place fall under the jurisdiction of these areas.
