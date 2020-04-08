US Singer-Songwriter John Prine Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications

American folk and country singer, songwriter John Prine passed away in Tennessee on Tuesday, 7 April due to complications from coronavirus. He was 73. The singer was admitted to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center on 26 March and had been in the intensive care unit for about 13 days, before passing away.

The Recording Academy, in a statement, said, “We join the world in mourning the passing of revered country and folk singer/songwriter John Prine. Widely lauded as one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, John’s impact will continue to inspire musicians for years to come. We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

Prine won two Grammy Awards from 11 nominations and was also awarded a lifetime achievement award at the 2020 ceremony. He suffered from cancer twice. In 1996, he was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer and had to undergo speech therapy after having part of his neck removed. In 2013, he had lung cancer and recovered following surgery.