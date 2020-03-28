COVID-19: Varun Dhawan Contributes Rs 55 Lakh Towards Relief Fund
Varun Dhawan announced that he will be donating a sum of Rs 55 lakhs towards the relief funds for battling coronavirus in the country. Pledging to contribute Rs 25 lake towards the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund, he wrote, “I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir.”
He further announced that he would also donate Rs 30 lakhs to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund, and wrote, “I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain.”
Varun has been actively supporting all the measures taken by PM Narendra Modi towards fighting coronavirus in the country.
Recently, he released a rap video where he talks about how flouting the rules of the lockdown can lead to people contracting the novel coronavirus and why it is important to remain in self-isolation and stay at home. While the video begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, where he announced the 21-day lockdown in India, and he ends it by saying, “Janta curfew rocks!”
Varun, with his brother Rohit, father David Dhawan and mom Karuna also clapped and rang bells at 5 pm on 22 March evening as requested by PM Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on Thursday.
Varun posted about the Janta Curfew that was observed by people in the country on Sunday and said, “We will have to do this for longer. Everyone who is my age please keep your parents safe. I applaud the heroes fighting this virus”.
