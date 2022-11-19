ADVERTISEMENT

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Starrer Is Off To A Good Start

'Drishyam 2' is the second biggest opener after 'Brahmastra'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Starrer Is Off To A Good Start
i

Ajay Devgn starrer film, Drishyam 2 is out now. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak. It also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The film hit the theatres on 18 November 2022. The crime-thriller has earned Rs 15.38 crore on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per trade anayst, Taran Adarsh, the film has done well. He wrote in one of his tweets, "SECOND BIGGEST START of 2022 [outright #Hindi films] ₹ 50 cr+ weekend on the cards Fri ₹ 15.38 cr. #India biz." He also compared it to the Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film had a bigger opening than Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 and Tanaji. However, it was not able to overtake Brahmastra.

The 2015 release Drishyam, directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat was a Hindi adaptation of a Malayalam film of the same name.

Also Read

'Drishyam 2' Review: A Meaty Thriller That Dares To Trust Itself

'Drishyam 2' Review: A Meaty Thriller That Dares To Trust Itself

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Ajay Devgn   Drishyam 2 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×