Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Starrer Is Off To A Good Start
'Drishyam 2' is the second biggest opener after 'Brahmastra'.
Ajay Devgn starrer film, Drishyam 2 is out now. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak. It also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The film hit the theatres on 18 November 2022. The crime-thriller has earned Rs 15.38 crore on Friday.
As per trade anayst, Taran Adarsh, the film has done well. He wrote in one of his tweets, "SECOND BIGGEST START of 2022 [outright #Hindi films] ₹ 50 cr+ weekend on the cards Fri ₹ 15.38 cr. #India biz." He also compared it to the Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
The film had a bigger opening than Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 and Tanaji. However, it was not able to overtake Brahmastra.
The 2015 release Drishyam, directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat was a Hindi adaptation of a Malayalam film of the same name.
