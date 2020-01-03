Deepika Padukone On Her Birthday Plans and Chhapaak’s Release

Deepika: Everyday had its own sort of way of, you know, being dealt with. I don’t think there was one set formula to how I was dealing with a day because I didn’t know what to expect from each day. Whatever said and done, yes, I did have emotional support. Whether it was in my counsellor, whether it was in Ranveer, who was there for some time, he was there to visit me. If we was filming in Bombay, then of course, I was coming home to him every night. But I was aware of the fact that it could take the sort of toll on me and it did, so I wasn’t caught off guard. I wasn’t, surprised neither did I question it, I allowed myself to go through that experience.