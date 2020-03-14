Coronavirus:‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ Release Deferred

The release date of Dibakar Banerjee’s thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor has been deferred from its original date of 20 March. Yash Raj Films took to Instagram and Twitter and posted that the decision has been taken due to the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Since the pandemic infection is air-borne and can be spread through large gatherings, film releases across India and Hollywood are being postponed. The post also said “The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time.” A revised date of release has not been announced yet.