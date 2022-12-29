'Cirkus' Box Office Day 6: Ranveer Singh's Film Struggles To Stay Afloat
The film stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film, Cirkus collected around Rs 1.80 crore to Rs 2.10 crore at the box office on its sixth day. The Rohit Shetty film, which released last Friday, (23 December), minted 7.5 crores on its first day and Rs 6.50-Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday, collected a meagre 20.5 crores on Sunday and has since been struggling to stay afloat.
According to a report by India Today, the comedy-drama film, on its sixth day, is estimated to have earned between Rs 1.80 crore to Rs 2.10 crore in India. The film is now struggling to mint even 30 crores, which makes the film a failure at the box-office.
The Rohit Shetty film failed to bring in the audience as another mass-entertainer film, Avatar: The Way of Water has become a raging success at the Indian box office. Cirkus, starring Ranveer in the lead, delivered Rohit Shetty's worst opening in a decade. The film failed to rake in money despite its release during Christmas.
Ranveer will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Karan Johar. Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Other actors include Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee.
