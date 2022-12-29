'Cirkus' Box Office Day 6: Ranveer Singh's Film Struggles To Stay Afloat

The Rohit Shetty film failed to bring in the audience as another mass-entertainer film, Avatar: The Way of Water has become a raging success at the Indian box office. Cirkus, starring Ranveer in the lead, delivered Rohit Shetty's worst opening in a decade. The film failed to rake in money despite its release during Christmas.

Ranveer will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Karan Johar. Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Other actors include Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee.