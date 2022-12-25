Cirkus Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Struggles, Collects Rs 12.65 Crore
Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, hit theatres on 23 December.
Rohit Shetty's latest film Cirkus seems to be struggling at the box office. As per reports, after minting Rs 6.50 crore on day 1, the film is said to have collected around Rs 6.50-Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday. The total collection in India stands at around Rs 12.65 crore.
Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, delivered Rohit Shetty's worst opening in a decade. His last release Sooryavanshi, which hit theatres during the pandemic, opened at Rs 26.29 crore. Cirkus also features Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in key roles.
Topics: Ranveer Singh Rohit Shetty Cirkus
