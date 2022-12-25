ADVERTISEMENT

Cirkus Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Struggles, Collects Rs 12.65 Crore

Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, hit theatres on 23 December.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Cirkus Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Struggles, Collects Rs 12.65 Crore
i

Rohit Shetty's latest film Cirkus seems to be struggling at the box office. As per reports, after minting Rs 6.50 crore on day 1, the film is said to have collected around Rs 6.50-Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday. The total collection in India stands at around Rs 12.65 crore.

Also Read

'Cirkus' Honest Review: This Comedy Of Errors Has No Comedy, Only Errors

'Cirkus' Honest Review: This Comedy Of Errors Has No Comedy, Only Errors
ADVERTISEMENT

Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, delivered Rohit Shetty's worst opening in a decade. His last release Sooryavanshi, which hit theatres during the pandemic, opened at Rs 26.29 crore. Cirkus also features Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in key roles.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Ranveer Singh   Rohit Shetty   Cirkus 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×