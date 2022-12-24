'Cirkus' Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Starts Slow, Collects 7.5 Crore

According to a report on Boxoffice India, the film collected ₹7-7.5 crore. crore. The report stated that the film did not perform as per expectation in Mumbai, which was ideally supposed to bring in ₹5 crores but managed only around ₹3 crores.

The Quint's review of the film stated, "The Rohit Shetty film is tackling an intriguing concept – the stigma surrounding adoption and the outdated idea of ‘lineage’ or apna khoon (one’s own blood) – but it’s relegated to few preachy dialogues spoken directly to the audience and then to the characters."

On the other end, Rohit Shetty announced during the launch of the film's song 'Current Laga Re' that Deepika Padukone will star in his next movie. She will join his cop universe by being the first female cop of his Singham series. She is going to star alongside Ajay Devgn.