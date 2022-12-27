Cirkus Box Office Day 4: Ranveer Singh’s Film Continues To Perform Poorly
The film stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film, Cirkus, collected a dismal 2.5 crore at the box office on its fourth day. The Rohit Shetty film, which released last Friday, (23 December), minted 7.5 crores on its first day and Rs 6.50-Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday and collected a meagre 20.5 crores on Sunday.
Jaipur based film distributor Raj Bansal took to Twitter and wrote that the film is a ‘disaster’, he wrote, “On Monday Day4 #RohitShetty #RanveerSingh s #Cirkus collects Appox.,x ₹2.5Cr. Disaster.”
Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, delivered Rohit Shetty's worst opening in a decade. The film failed to rake in the money despite it releasing during Christmas.
His last release Sooryavanshi, which hit theatres during the pandemic, opened at Rs 26.29 crore. Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Other actors include Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee.
