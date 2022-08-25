From 'Guide' To 'Laal Singh Chaddha': Banning, Censorship & the Boycott Culture

If people have an issue with someone, the knee-jerk reaction these days seems to be to tweet out their displeasure and immediately use a hashtag to ostracize them. If it’s a popular celebrity, the possibilities are high that they will start trending within hours.

It doesn't take much to provoke certain sections. Sometimes, it doesn't take anything at all. So even if someone isn't as famous, the mere mention of religion, politics, and social issues can trigger conflict.