'It Doesn't Make Sense': Akshay Kumar on Boycott Raksha Bandhan Trend on Twitter
'Raksha Bandhan' starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar is slated for its theatrical release on 11 August.
Following the boycott calls for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings, 'Boycott Raksha Bandhan' is currently trending on Twitter. The Akshay Kumar-starrer joined the boycott trend on social media after some netizens pulled out the film's writer, Kanika Dhillon's four-year-old allegedly 'Hinduphobic' tweets.
The Samrat Prithviraj actor, adressed these boycott calls at the film's prmotional event and said, "It doesn't make sense," as per a report by PTI.
In continuation to the report, Akshay added, "If you don't feel like watching the movie, then don't. It's a free country and the film is out there, so if someone wants to watch it or not, it's up to them. I would like to tell you, no matter which industry it is, be it the clothing industry, film industry or anything else, all of these help the economy. But doing things like boycotting movies, it doesn't make sense."
Raksha Bandhan featuring Akshay in the lead role alongside Bhumi Pednekar, also stars Sadia Khateeb, Sahil Mehta, Sahejmeen Kaur, and Deepika Khanna among others, in pivotal roles. The film's release will clash with Aamir and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an Indian remake of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump. The film will also mark south cine actor Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut.
Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan is slated for its theatrical release on 11 August.
