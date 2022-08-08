'It Doesn't Make Sense': Akshay Kumar on Boycott Raksha Bandhan Trend on Twitter

Following the boycott calls for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings, 'Boycott Raksha Bandhan' is currently trending on Twitter. The Akshay Kumar-starrer joined the boycott trend on social media after some netizens pulled out the film's writer, Kanika Dhillon's four-year-old allegedly 'Hinduphobic' tweets.

The Samrat Prithviraj actor, adressed these boycott calls at the film's prmotional event and said, "It doesn't make sense," as per a report by PTI.