Leena Manimekalai Issued Summons By Delhi Court Over ‘Kaali’ Poster Row
'Kaali' took the internet by storm after several users claimed that the poster 'hurt religious sentiments'.
Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai and others have been issued summons by a Delhi Court for 6 Aug . The plaintiff is seeking an interim injunction to restrain the defendants temporarily from depicting goddess Kaali in the way depicted in the poster & video and tweet as well as per a report by ANI.
The Kaali poster took the internet by storm and sparked controversy after several users claimed that the poster hurt their religious sentiments with the depiction of a Hindu Goddess smoking.
The poster also showcased the Pride flag, used by the LGBTQIA+ community, in the background.
Speaking to The Quint about the controversy Leena stated, "It really shows the deteriorating socio-political condition in India. The country is sinking into a dark hole of hate and bigotry. These trolls are not only after my artistic freedom but also academic freedom. If I give away my freedom fearing this mindless mob mafia, I will give away everyone’s freedom. So I will keep it, come what may”.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.