'Tum Hi Ho...': Arijit Singh's Exit Marks the End of a Shared Musical Language

For over a decade, Arijit Singh’s voice has been the emotional shorthand of Hindi cinema. It has struck a chord with people across generations, playing at moments spanning weddings and funerals, first loves and final goodbyes—across cars, college hostels, and family living rooms.

For his millions of fans all over the country, this week brought a devastating news. In a recent Instagram post, Arijit Singh announced he would be retiring from playback singing.

This came just days after the release of the song 'Maatrubhumi' that he sang with Shreya Ghoshal for Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan.

Although the news was baffling to many, the celebrated singer and music producer seemed pleased with his decision. “I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”