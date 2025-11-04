Shah Rukh Khan Unveils 'King' Trailer On His 60th Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday, Nov 2 by releasing a teaser for his upcoming film King. The actor debuted a new look with silver hair for the upcoming action film.

The trailer features Shah Rukh in an action packed montage as he violently takes down enemies with a pack of cards and gun. Directed by Fighter's Siddharth Anand, the action thriller will also star Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji.