O' Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri's Action-Packed Crime Drama

The exciting new trailer for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film O' Romeo released on January 21. Starring Shahid Kapoor, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula.

The film explores the life of gangster Ustara (Shahid), inspired by the real life of Hussain Ustara as he makes his way through the criminal underworld in a post-independence Mumbai. The action-packed crime drama also stars Triptii Dimri as Afsha, who plays Ustara's love interest.

Other stars-studded members of the ensemble cast include Nana Patekar playing a cop in pursuit of Ustara, Farida Jalal as Ustara's grandmother, and Avinash Tiwary. Tammanaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey and Disha Patani also have key appearances in the film.