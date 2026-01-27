Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing, Cites New Musical Path

advertisement
Arijit Singh, one of India’s most prominent playback singers, has announced his retirement from playback singing. The announcement was made via his social media accounts on 27 January 2026. Singh stated that he will not be taking up any new assignments as a playback vocalist, though he will complete his existing commitments. He expressed gratitude to his listeners for their support throughout his career and indicated a desire to return to Indian classical music.
Arijit Singh shared the news on his private X account, thanking fans and explaining that he had been contemplating this decision for some time. He clarified that his retirement from playback singing does not mean he will stop making music, but rather that he wishes to explore other musical avenues, particularly Indian classical music.
He reiterated in his posts that he will finish his pending playback commitments, so some new releases may still occur this year. Singh also stated, “I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”
Singh’s career began with the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, and he rose to fame with the song “Tum Hi Ho” from Aashiqui 2 in 2013. Over the years, he became known for hits such as “Channa Mereya,” “Agar Tum Saath Ho,” and “Kesariya,” and his voice became a staple in Bollywood soundtracks.
Singh’s decision to retire from playback singing was further explained in detailed analysis, which noted that he intends to focus on independent music and personal growth as an artist. He assured fans that he will continue to make music, but outside the realm of Bollywood playback singing. Singh’s accolades include two National Film Awards and the Padma Shri in 2025.
“I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” Singh wrote in his announcement.
Industry reactions were swift as reporting indicated, with musicians such as Amaal Mallik and Badshah expressing their respect for Singh’s decision and acknowledging his impact on the industry.
“I am going to go back to Indian Classical Music. I wanna go back to making music. I wanna start again,” Singh said, outlining his next steps.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.