‘Angrezi Medium’ Team Watches the Online Film Premiere Together
The team of Angrezi Medium watched the online premiere of the film on Disney+ Hotstar together through a group video call on Monday. Radhika Madan shared a glimpse of the video chat with the team. The screenshot shared by the actor also shows Irrfan as online but the actor is not visible in the frame.
The screenshot shows Radhika, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Kiku Sharda, director Homi Adajania and producer Dinesh Vijan chatting during the video call. Sharing the glimpse, she wrote, “The #AngreziMedium squad is preppin’ to watch the #AngreziMediumPremiere on @disneyplushotstarvip - link in bio!
Get your squad to watch the film, NOW!”
The film directed by Homi Adajania released on 13 March this year and was commercially hit by the closure of cinema halls and multiplexes in some states including Maharashtra over the same weekend due to the coronavirus outbreak. Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Angrezi Medium brings together an incredible cast of Kareena Kapoor, Dimple, Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Tillotama Shome besides Irrfan, Radhika and Deepak.
Adajania had earlier said that they would consider re-releasing Angrezi Medium in theatres once the pandemic was over and it was safer. However, given the continuing uncertainity, the makers might have decided to go ahead with a digital premiere of the film.
Angrezi Medium released to mixed reviews earlier this month. While Irrfan, Deepak and the rest of the cast was praised for their terrific performances, the script and direction was found lacking the same spark.
