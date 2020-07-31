All That’s Happened in the Sushant Singh Rajput Case So Far
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June.
The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death took another turn when on Tuesday, 28 July, an FIR was filed against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on the complaint of his father. Here's what has happened in the case so far:
THE INCIDENT
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June at his residence in Bandra.
Since then, the Mumbai Police have been investigating every possible angle including professional rivalry and his reported clinical depression.
Sushant's death sparked massive outrage on social media, with actors such as Kangana Ranaut claiming he was alienated, was a victim of nepotism and was forced to take the step because he succumbed to the pressures of the industry. The 'insider-outsider' debate is still raging on. Sushant's mental health was also debated and dissected.
MUMBAI POLICE INVESTIGATION
Over 40 people have recorded their statements to the Mumbai Police, including Rhea Chakraborty, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, director Mukesh Chhabra, filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor, film critic Rajeev Masand among others.
On 27 July, cops ruled out any foul play after they received Sushant's viscera report, confirming it was a case of suicide.
FIR FILED BY SUSHANT'S FAMILY
On 28 July, an FIR was filed against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, the inspector general of Patna Central said, reported ANI. The FIR named six people, including Rhea's brother and other family members, and accused her of cheating Sushant financially, harassing him mentally and driving him to suicide.
The FIR alleges:
- Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's bank account to an unknown account in a year.
- Sushant's credit cards and bank accounts were run by Rhea Chakraborty and her family.
- On 8 June, Rhea left with Sushant's cash, jewellery, ATM cards, laptop etc.
- Sushant wanted to leave the film industry and take up organic farming. But Rhea stopped him, threatening to make his medical reports public.
RHEA'S & SUSHANT'S DAD'S PETITIONS IN SC
After the FIR against her, Rhea has filed a petition in the Supreme Court on 29 July seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai, the actor's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, reported ANI.
Sushant's father has also moved the top court the next day (30 July), asking it to hear him before deciding on Rhea Chakraborty's petition to transfer the case filed by him from Patna to Mumbai. The Bihar government has backed his petition.
SC DISMISSES PLEA TO TRANSFER CASE TO CBI
On 31 July, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal for transferring the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "Let the police do its job," said Chief Justice SA Bobde, asking petitioner Alka Priya to "Go to the Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete".
On Wednesday (29 July), Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, responding to calls by political leaders asking for a CBI inquiry, said that there was "no question" of transferring the case. Rhea had also requested Amit Shah for a CBI probe into Sushant's death.
SUSHANT'S CA DENIES MAJOR MONEY TRANSFER TO RHEA
in an interview to India Today on Thursday 30 July, Sushant's CA has rubbished claims of any major money transfers between the late actor and Rhea Chakraborty. CA Sandeep Shridhar said, "No major transfer except a few thousand to Rhea's account. Once Rhea's mother had transferred him Rs 33,000. He was a film star so he had to maintain his lifestyle and expenses. They both travelled together and he lived as per his wish."
In his statement to Mumbai Police, the CA also said that Sushant's did not have the amount that is being claimed by his family.
ED FILES MONEY LAUNDERING CASE
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death on 31 July.
The case has been filed on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar police, say officials.
Sushant's father had alleged that there were unexplained transfers from his son’s bank account involving Rhea & others.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.