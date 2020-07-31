All That’s Happened in the Sushant Singh Rajput Case So Far

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June at his residence in Bandra.

Since then, the Mumbai Police have been investigating every possible angle including professional rivalry and his reported clinical depression.

Sushant's death sparked massive outrage on social media, with actors such as Kangana Ranaut claiming he was alienated, was a victim of nepotism and was forced to take the step because he succumbed to the pressures of the industry. The 'insider-outsider' debate is still raging on. Sushant's mental health was also debated and dissected.