Sushant's Family Didn't Raise Any Suspicion With Us: Mumbai Police
The Commissioner of police spoke to the press about their investigation
On Monday, 3 August, Commissioner of Police Mumbai, Param Bir Singh spoke about the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a press conference, as per a report by ANI. Singh said that 56 people have recorded their statements so far and all angles are being looked into, including professional rivalry, financial transactions and health.
"It has come to our notice that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder. He was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for that. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation".Param Bir Singh, Commissioner of Police Mumbai
Param Bir Singh also said that Sushant's father, sister and brother-in-law's statements were recorded by the Mumbai Police on 16 June, two days after his demise. "At that point they didn't raise any suspicion or state that there was a lapse in investigation", Singh said, adding that Rhea Chakraborty's statement was recorded twice and she was summoned to the police station several times. "However, I can't comment on her whereabouts", the police official said.
On speaking about alleged siphoning of funds mentioned in the FIR filed by the Bihar Police, the Commissioner said that during their probe they found Sushant had Rs 18 crore in his account, of which Rs 4.5 crore is still there.
"Till now we haven't found any direct transfer to Rhea's account". Singh also said no politician's name has come up in the investigation and rubbished Bihar Police's claims on Mumbai Police not cooperating with their counterpart. "There is no question of non-cooperation, we are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not in #SushantSinghRajputCase. Still, if they've got jurisdiction then they should prove it".
