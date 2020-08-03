Bihar Police's Claim of Rhea Missing Isn't Correct: Actor's Lawyer

They also said that they are yet to locate her. "She had called for a CBI probe. I don’t know why she wants the Mumbai Police or the Bihar police to investigate. If she is innocent, she should come forward and should say it openly that any agency can probe the case", Director General of Police Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, had told Aaj Tak.

An FIR has been filed in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment to suicide, based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh.