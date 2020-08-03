Bihar Police's Claim of Rhea Missing Isn't Correct: Actor's Lawyer
Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde issues a statement.
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has said Bihar Police's claims about Rhea missing is not correct. "Rhea's statement has been recorded by the Mumbai Police. She has cooperated with the police as and when they have summoned her. Till today no notice or summons has been received by her from the Bihar Police and they have no jurisdiction to investigate the case. She has filed the proceedings in the Supreme Court and has sought transfer of the case to Mumbai. The case is sub judice", said Maneshinde in a statement.
In an interview some time back, the Bihar Police who are probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput said that Rhea should come forward and cooperate with the investigation.
They also said that they are yet to locate her. "She had called for a CBI probe. I don’t know why she wants the Mumbai Police or the Bihar police to investigate. If she is innocent, she should come forward and should say it openly that any agency can probe the case", Director General of Police Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, had told Aaj Tak.
An FIR has been filed in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment to suicide, based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.