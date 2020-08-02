Yet to Locate Rhea: Bihar Police on Probe Into Sushant's Death
An FIR has been filed against Rhea, accusing her of abetment to suicide.
The Bihar Police, probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, have said that none of the SIM cards used by the late actor were registered in his name, as per a report by ANI. They further added that one of the SIMs was registered in the name of his friend Siddharth Pithani and the police are tracking the call records. The ANI report also quoted the police as saying that they will interrogate the family of Disha Salian, who also died by suicide a few days before Sushant's demise.
The Bihar Police investigating the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput said in an interview to a television channel that Rhea Chakraborty should come forward and cooperate with the investigation.
"She had called for a CBI probe. I don’t know why she wants the Mumbai Police or the Bihar police to investigate. If she is innocent, she should come forward and should say it openly that any agency can probe the case", Director General of Police Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, told Aaj Tak.
He also said that the investigation is in its early stages and the Bihar Police are yet to locate Rhea Chakraborty.
As per a report by ANI, Pandey said that the Bihar Police are yet to receive the CCTV footage, post-mortem report and other details collected by their Mumbai counterpart. As of now, the Bihar cops have recorded the statement of Rumy Jaffrey, who was close to both Sushant and Rhea.
The top cop also said that if Sushant's father wants he can call for a CBI inquiry, though the police are against it. Pandey also dismissed reports claiming that the Mumbai Police was mistreating Bihar officials.
"We are giving our best efforts to bring justice to Sushant Singh Rajput", the officer added.
Earlier, Bihar Police official Manoranjan Bharti said that the Mumbai Police is cooperating. "They are helping us (in the investigation)." Another official, Kaisar Alam, had said Rhea Chakraborty will not be questioned as of now. "It is not needed right now. She is under our watch."
Speaking to PTI, Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said that ""The Chief Minister will definitely act if demand for a CBI inquiry comes from the family of (Sushant) Rajput."
Some time back, an FIR was filed in Patna against Rhea on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Rhea has been accused of abetment to suicide.
(Inputs from NDTV, PTI and ANI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.