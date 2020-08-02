Yet to Locate Rhea: Bihar Police on Probe Into Sushant's Death

"We are giving our best efforts to bring justice to Sushant Singh Rajput", the officer added.

Earlier, Bihar Police official Manoranjan Bharti said that the Mumbai Police is cooperating. "They are helping us (in the investigation)." Another official, Kaisar Alam, had said Rhea Chakraborty will not be questioned as of now. "It is not needed right now. She is under our watch."

Speaking to PTI, Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said that ""The Chief Minister will definitely act if demand for a CBI inquiry comes from the family of (Sushant) Rajput."

Some time back, an FIR was filed in Patna against Rhea on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Rhea has been accused of abetment to suicide.

(Inputs from NDTV, PTI and ANI)