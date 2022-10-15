ADVERTISEMENT

'Tiger 3' Postponed to Diwali 2023; Salman Khan Unveils First Poster of Film

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, with a special cameo from Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman Khan took to social media on Saturday to announce that the release date of Tiger 3 has been pushed from April 2023 to Diwali 2023. The action-thriller is the third instalment in the Tiger series, after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

While announcing the delay in release, Salman also shared the first look of the movie by unveiling the poster. He wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif as the protagonists and Emraan Hashmi in a negative role. The movie will also see a special cameo from Shah Rukh Khan reprising his role as Pathaan. It is being produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. 

