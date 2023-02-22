ADVERTISEMENT

'Pathaan' Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan Film Crosses Rs 1000 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan's film is a roaring success at the box office.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
i

Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan is enjoying a roaring success at the box office. And now it seems that the film is unstoppable when it comes to its commercial success. The spy-thriller has managed to cross Rs 1000 crore worldwide apart from being one of the top Hindi-language films domestically. 

Yash Raj Films shared the news on it's social media. They wrote, "Join the party you all! #Pathaan crosses 1000 CRORES WORLDWIDE and we cannot stop Book your tickets NOW - (Link in bio) Celebrate  #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

On its fourth Monday, Pathaan managed to hold its own despite new releases such as Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Shah Rukh Khan's film is one of the five Indian language films which has managed to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark. The other films include Baahubali: The Conclusion, Dangal and others.

Topics:  Pathaan   Shah Rukh Khan 

