'Pathaan' Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan Film Crosses Rs 1000 Crore
Shah Rukh Khan's film is a roaring success at the box office.
film is enjoying a roaring success at the box office. And now it seems that the film is unstoppable when it comes to its commercial success. The spy-thriller has managed to cross Rs 1000 crore worldwide apart from being one of the top Hindi-language films domestically.
Yash Raj Films shared the news on it's social media. They wrote, "Join the party you all! #Pathaan crosses 1000 CRORES WORLDWIDE and we cannot stop Book your tickets NOW - (Link in bio) Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."
On its fourth Monday, Pathaan managed to hold its own despite new releases such as Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Shah Rukh Khan's film is one of the five Indian language films which has managed to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark. The other films include Baahubali: The Conclusion, Dangal and others.
Topics: Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan
Topics: Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan
