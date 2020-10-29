After Controversy, Akshay's 'Laxmmi Bomb' Renamed to 'Laxmii'

A statement released by the makers reads, "The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, went for its censor certificate and post the screening the makers had a discussion with CBFC. Keeping in mind and respecting sentiments of its viewers, the producers of the film - Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar - have decided to change the title of their film. The horror comedy is now titled Laxmii".

A few days back, Vishunu Gupta had taken to Twitter to write, "The name of Hindu Goddess Laxmi, the goddess of fortune and wealth has been used in the movie title along with the word Bomb which is unacceptable to Hindu community. In the said name of the movie Bomb word has been used to provoke the Hindu community.”