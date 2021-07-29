Can't Make 'Rang De Basanti' Today: 'Aadhaar' Filmmaker on UIDAI Demand for Cuts
Director Suman Ghosh asks why his film Aadhaar is being subjected to cuts after being passed by the CBFC.
Director Suman Ghosh's Aadhaar was scheduled to release on 5 February 2021, however after the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) asked for several cuts in the film, its release has been inordinately delayed.
Ghosh talks about how his film is pro-Aadhaar, has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is yet being subjected to unnecessary censorship by the government. In this video chat the filmmaker talks about some of the scenes and dialogues that the UIDAI has objected to and raises concerns about the unwarranted censorship being exercised on films and shows lately. "I don't think Satyajit Ray's famous film Hirak Rajar Deshe or even Rang De Basanti can be made today," says Ghosh. Watch the video for more.
