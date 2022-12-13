Bigg Boss 16, 13 December, Episode 74 Written Update: Nomination Special

Bigg Boss 16, 13 December 2022, Episode 74 Full Written Update: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Monday, 12 December 2022, Sumbul, Soundarya, and Tina became the three captains of the house.

Ankit and Priyanka were annoyed with Sajid for unfairly supporting Nimrit and Shiv during the captaincy task. Shalin and Tina were seen at logger heads.

Sajid suggested Shalin to stay away from Sumbul because of her dad. Shalin said, I will make sure that I don't talk to her again.

Let us see what happened in today's episode on Tuesday, 13 December 2022.