Bigg Boss 16,1 December, Episode 62 Written Update: Archana vs Sumbul
Bigg Boss 16, 1 December 2022, full episode 62 written update - Archana and Sumbul get into an ugly spat.
Bigg Boss 16,1 December, Episode 62 Full Written Update: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on 30 November 2022, Tina and Shalin were seen confessing love for each other, Priyanka and Ankit also sorted their differences and love was in the air in BB house.
Captain Nimrit was asked to rank housemates from 1 to 11 on the basis of their contribution in the house. She placed Shiv at number 1 and Ankit at number 11. Bigg Boss announced contestants will get the weekly ration based on their ranking. Shiv got the largest basket to get his ration while Ankit got the smallest basket. A feud was seen between housemates over the ranking.
Let us read about what will happen in today's episode on Thursday, 1 December 2022.
Bigg Boss 16,1 December, Episode 62 Written Update: Archana and Sumbul at Loggerheads
The episode starts with an argument between Tina and Nimrit cleaning dishes. Tina says I won't clean the dishes because there is left over food in all plates. Tina calls housemates illiterate and mannerless. Shiv confronts Tina saying you can not call us illiterate and mannerless. Both get into a verbal spat.
Archana mocks makes fun of Tina saying she is herself unhygienic and points out others. Archana says Tina has left flowers in a vase and they are rotten and stinking. She goes to Tina and tells her to remove them as they are smelling terrible.
Nimrit, Shiv, and Stan gossip about Ankit. Nimrit says he must be thinking whole day about which one liners he should use. Shiv says he doesn't speak to much and when he speaks everyone gets shocked. Nimrit says people don't have much expectations from him.
Archana, Tina, and Shalin discuss about Nimrit and Soundarya's reconciliation.
Topics: Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16
