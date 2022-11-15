Bigg Boss 16 15 November 2022, Tuesday, E56: Nomination Special Episode
Bigg Boss 16 15 November 2022, Tuesday, E56: Here's the full live written update of Nomination special episode.
In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on 14 November 2022, Sajid Khan became the new captain of the house and got special privileges to select his favorite contestants and save them from nominations.
Shiv, Abdu, Nimrit, Sumbul, and MC Stan were selected by Sajid for room of 2 and 4. All of them are safe from nominations and do not have to do any household work.
Tina and Shalin are annoyed with Sajid's decision and labelled him as unfair, disloyal, and flipper. Priyanka, Ankit, Gautam, Soundarya, and Archana were chosen by Sajid for room of 6 and are unsafe this week.
Bigg Boss 16 15 November 2022, Tuesday, E56 Nomination Special: Full Live Written Update
The episode starts with a pillow fight between Tina, Stan, Abdu, Shiv, and Sumbul. Morning anthem plays and all contestants gather in the garden area to sing the anthem.
Nimrit and Sajid ask Archana to give them flour but she refuses. Archana says it is our room's ration and I won't give this to you. Nimrit says Sajid is King of the house and you can't deny him. Archana says she doesn't care.
Later Nimrit takes some flour from Ankit and Priyanaka. Nimrit asks Shiv why don't Archana and Priyanka follow Bigg Boss rules why can't we convince them. Shiv says they don't listen to Bigg Boss so it's useless to talk to them.
Shalin talks to Tina about her pillow fight with Shiv and others. He says it doesn't look good on national television and people will point him. He further says Tina that she is reckless and doesn't understand things.
Tina gets angry and says she knows where to draw a line and he is no one to tell her what to do and what not to. Shalin doesn't like this and walks away.
Priyanka and Archana start fighting in the kitchen over cooking. Archana alleges Priyanka of not working properly. Both get into a heated argument. Archana tells Priyanka that her parents didn't teach her how to cook. Priyanka looses her cool and shouts on Archana saying don't drag my parents into this. The squabble between the two continues for long time. Ankit, Soundarya, and Gautam also join the argument and try to resolve the matter. However, Archana doesn't stop and keeps poking Priyanka.
Tina and Nimrit are sitting outside the house. Both say that the fight between Archana and Priyanka is fake and both will be friends again in the evening. They say it has become a routine, they fight in the morning and become friends in the evening.
In the bedroom, Archana taunts Priyanka about her behavior and says she will tell her mother in law I will do half work only. She further says that Priyanka does nothing except interfering in the matters of others. Ankit replies back and says Priyanka is the same person who fought for you when you were thrown out of the house.
Archana says she can't fake her friendship with Priyanka because she doesn't like her. Priyanka says she is not her friend so don't bother. Soundarya scolds Archana and says we were the ones who supported you when you were evicted.
Shalin, Nimrit, Sajid, Tina, Stan, and Shiv are sitting in the garden area. Shalin says Archana was hit for first two weeks. Priyanka was decent but she started following Archana and came into the limelight. Later Soundarya also followed them.
All contestants gather in the garden area. Bigg Boss says captain Sajid and contestants in room of 2 (Abdu & Shiv) and room of 3 (Nimrit, Stan, and Sumbul) are safe. While contestants in room of 4 (Tina & Shalin) and room of 6 (Archana, Priyanka, Ankit, Soundarya, and Gautam) are unsafe and nominated.
Bigg Boss tells Soundarya and Priyanka that don't blame him to be unfair and they will get an opportunity to save themselves from this week's nomination.
In the nomination task, there will be a sheep farm. Safe contestants will be its care takers and captain Sajid will be its owner. There will be sheep idols of all unsafe contestants in the sheep farm. Safe contestants have to feed the sheep of their choice. There is also a hungry wolf in the farm who eats sheep when he wakes up.
There will be few rounds in the game. In each round an unsafe contestant will get an opportunity to feed the wolf with a sheep labelled with the name of a contestant. Whoever stays till end and is not eaten by wolf will be saved from this week's nomination.
The game starts. In the first round, Soundarya goes and keeps Tina's sheep in front of the wolf saying Tina has said bad things about her unnecessarily and that's why she is hurt. Tina gets nominated.
In the next round, Shalin makes an alliance with Priyanka and goes second. He nominates Gautam by saying he is not original and copies him and contestants of previous seasons.
In the third round, Priyanka nominates Shalin saying he misbehaves with her and speaks insolently.
In the fourth and last round Tina nominates Soundarya saying she becomes feisty sometimes and also has an unfair advantage of being with Gautam. She says Gautam and Soundarya are always with each other and that is an advantage.
Bigg Boss announces that the task is complete now. Priyanka, Ankit, and Archana are safe from the nomination while Tina, Shalin, Gautam, and Soundarya are nominated.
Soundarya, Gautam, and Archana are angry with Priyanka due to her alliance with Shalin during the task. They say Priyanka is unfair and ditched them.
Priyanka tells Gautam and Soundarya that whatever she did was for her and Ankit. She also tells them that she doesn't trust Archana. All of them argue over the nomination task.
Sajid tells Tina that Shalin actually cares for her. Tina asks Sajid does Shalin actually care for her and Sajid says yes. Later, Sajid shares this thing with Shalin.
Priyanka, Soundarya, and Archana say it's Sumbul and Shalin's birthday and they have invited only Ankit from their group. Gautam says he doesn't like Shalin and won't wish him. Archana teases him saying why did he gave a flower to Shalin during the task. Gautam says he was a contestant for me then and now he means nothing to me.
Bigg Boss calls Shalin into the confession room and gives him cooked chicken as birthday gift. Shalin gets excited and shares this with housemates. Sumbul says why didn't she get anything because it is her birthday too.
Nimrit and Tina throw Sumbul into the swimming pool and wish her happy birthday. Shiv picks up Shalin and throws him also into the pool. Abdu also joins them and jumps into the pool.
In the bedroom, Tina tells Shalin that whatever equations I have in the house, be it with Sumbul or anybody else, Bigg Boss changes it by playing and pulling me down.
Shalin talks about Gautam saying he has no individuality except Shalin. Tina says Gautam is always sitting in Soundarya's lap and this is not how people can win the show.
Shalin holds Tina's hand and both express their feelings to each other. Tina wishes him happy birthday.
Episode Ends Here.
