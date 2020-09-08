OTT Platforms: New Self-Regulation Code vs Feb’s Disputed Version

“Compromise and adjust.”

These words of advice by Sima Taparia from Netflix’s hit show ‘Indian Matchmaking’ would apply equally to the Online Curated Content industry’s quest for self-regulation.

Fifteen streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotsar, have adopted a new updated code of self-regulation to preempt government censorship.

The streaming platforms, referred to as ‘Online Curated Content providers’ (OCCP) in the code titled “Universal Self-Regulation Code for OCCPs” have agreed to a slew of updated measures. These include a modified grievance redressal mechanism, elimination of a stifling ‘prohibited content’ list as well as of penalties for violation of the code.

The present set of signatories include Zee5, Viacom 18, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Alt Balaji, Arre, HoiChoi, Hungama, Shemaroo, Discovery Plus, and Flickstree.