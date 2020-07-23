The Real Narrator of Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' Is Its Editing

Take for example the cringe-worthy diktats that expose societal double standards for men and women. We meet 25 year-old Akshay, who doesn’t know what he wants from his bride-to-be except that “she is pretty,” is okay spending all day with her mother-in-law , and is “literally” like his mother . His mother so desperately wants him to get married that she has bed boxes overflowing with jewels for the potential bride. While she has a laundry list of requirements for the perfect daughter-in-law, Akshay is not even able (or expected) to answer the question “Tell me a bit about yourself” or to carry out a conversation longer than “What did you do today?” “Nothing” with the one candidate he is finally set up with.

That Akshay is allowed to get away with the bare minimum life skills while expecting the world from his future spouse might sound crazy. But the reality is that Indian society does not ask that men be self-aware, handsome or even able to hold a conversation, yet demands that women be beautiful, light-skinned, well-educated and at the same time able to “compromise” (i.e. give up) on nearly everything that makes them an individual.