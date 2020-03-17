Netflix, Zee5 & More Refuse to be Part of Self-Regulatory Body

With a new council being set up for content regulation on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, some streaming services are opting out of the body. Streaming platforms like Hotstar, Jio, SonyLIV, Voot and Eros Now have signed up for being a part of the independent adjudicatory council which will be receiving consumer complaints.

However, platforms like Netflix, Zee5, AltBalaji, MXPlayer and Arre have refused to be a part of it. This body, called the Digital Content Complaint Council (DCCC), will be presided over by a retired judge and representatives from the entertainment fraternity and government as well. It will look into complaints from consumers and the government.

In a recent meeting of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar and the heads of all the major video streaming platforms, the OTT services were told that the government would not ideally want to get involved in any kind of censorship or content regulation but emphasised that the industry should roll-out a self-regulatory mechanism by 15 June.