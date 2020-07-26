Here's What Happened to the Couples on 'Indian Matchmaking'
None of the couples who met on the Netflix show are together anymore.
The Netflix series Indian Matchmaking is one of the most talked about reality shows currently. Featuring Sima Taparia, a real-life matchmaker from Mumbai, the show trails her as she finds matches for Indian families across the world.
While the show ended with some couples finding their happily ever after, they aren't together anymore in real life. According to a report in the LA Times, here's what happened with the couples after the show.
Nadia Jagessar
Nadia Jagessar, an event planner from New Jersey met some prospective matches on the show - Vinay Chadha and Shekar Jayaraman. She was stood up by Vinay twice, which left Nadia baffled. However, Vinay took to Instagram to share his side of the story. He also mentioned that he is happy to have done the show.
After Vinay, Nadia met Shekar and though the two got along well, they are no longer in touch. "Being off camera definitely changed the dynamic between myself and the matches that I had continued talking to, and obviously, the change was not positive (sic),” she told the publication.
Pradhyuman Maloo
Pradhyuman Maloo, a 30-year-old jewellery designer from Mumbai, claimed on the show that he has rejected 150 marriage proposals. On the show, he met Rushali Rai, a model and an actor. However, they are no longer together. "We had different paths in life and we respected that and moved ahead. I’m still looking for the right one," said Pradhyuman to the daily.
Aparna Shewakramani
Aparna Shewakramani is a lawyer based in Houston. Aparna met three men on the show and is friends with all three of them. However, she is still single. “They were all wonderful people. They just weren’t the one for me," she said.
Vyasar Ganesan
Vyasar Ganesan, a school teacher from Austin in Texas, met two girls on the show but he is still single. He met Rashi, a veterinarian on the show and the show ended with them deciding on their future. "Both people I was matched with were truly wonderful, inspiring individuals who I’m proud to call friends. Ultimately, things didn’t work out, but I’m grateful for the memories I have from working with Sima," he said.
Akshay Jakhete
Akshay Jakhete from Mumbai was the only one who went ahead with a pre-engagement ceremony on the show. The show concluded with Akshay and Radhika's ceremony in Udaipur. However, this alliance also didn't last and the engagement was called off.
