UP Polls: 4 More BJP Leaders to Quit on Thursday, Says NCP Chief

So far, Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya along with several MLAs, and Forest Minister Dara Singh Chouhan, have resigned.

According to news agency ANI, Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday, 11 January, "In Uttar Pradesh, we are going to contest elections with Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties."

Commenting on the upcoming elections in the state, NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said on Thursday, “We've decided to contest elections with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. One seat has been announced and talks are on for other seats. We will support the alliance, which is forming in UP.”