State Assembly Election Result 2022: How to Check Election Result on ECI Website
Vote counting will begin from 08 am on Thursday, 09 March.
Election Commission of India is all set to announce the results of five state Assembly elections on Thursday, 10 March 2022. Vote counting is scheduled to begin from 8 am on Thursday.
Five states where Assembly elections were conducted in March 2022 are Uttar Pradesh (UP), Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab.
Elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in 7 phases, Manipur in 2 phases while Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand elections were conducted in a single phase.
Here's how you can check State Assembly Election results (vote counting) 2022.
How to Check State Assembly Election Results on ECI Website and App?
Go to the official app or website of Election Commission: results.eci.gov.in
Click on 'General Elections to Assembly Constituency - March 2022' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on the name of the state you want to check election results for, ie, UP/ Punjab/ Goa/ Manipur/ Uttarakhand
You will be directed to result trends
Choose any of the given option, ie, Party wise’, ‘Constituency wise-All Candidates’ and ‘Constituency wise Trends’, to follow the live result updates
The final result will be declared after conclusion of vote counting
