ADVERTISEMENT

State Assembly Election Result 2022: How to Check Election Result on ECI Website

Vote counting will begin from 08 am on Thursday, 09 March.

The Quint
Updated
Elections
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here's how check State Assembly Election results live</p></div>
i

Election Commission of India is all set to announce the results of five state Assembly elections on Thursday, 10 March 2022. Vote counting is scheduled to begin from 8 am on Thursday.

Five states where Assembly elections were conducted in March 2022 are Uttar Pradesh (UP), Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in 7 phases, Manipur in 2 phases while Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand elections were conducted in a single phase.

Also Read

Exit Polls: What's the Big Picture for Congress in the 5 State Elections?

Exit Polls: What's the Big Picture for Congress in the 5 State Elections?

Here's how you can check State Assembly Election results (vote counting) 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Check State Assembly Election Results on ECI Website and App?

  • Go to the official app or website of Election Commission: results.eci.gov.in

  • Click on 'General Elections to Assembly Constituency - March 2022' link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on the name of the state you want to check election results for, ie, UP/ Punjab/ Goa/ Manipur/ Uttarakhand

  • You will be directed to result trends

  • Choose any of the given option, ie, Party wise’, ‘Constituency wise-All Candidates’ and ‘Constituency wise Trends’, to follow the live result updates

  • The final result will be declared after conclusion of vote counting

Also Read

UP Elections: Data Shows Why Akhilesh Yadav's Fans & Critics May Both Be Wrong

UP Elections: Data Shows Why Akhilesh Yadav's Fans & Critics May Both Be Wrong

You can also follow live updates of State Assembly Election Results on The Quint.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×