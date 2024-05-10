Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC Till 1 June

The Supreme Court on Friday, 10 May has granted interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till 1 June.

Kejriwal was arrested on 21 March by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

According to reports, Arvind Kejriwal pleaded for bail until the votes were counted, but the Supreme Court rejected his plea and directed him to surrender on June 2. The court will soon pass a detailed order on this.

Meanwhile, AAP workers raise slogans in celebration outside party office, as Kejriwal gets interim bail.