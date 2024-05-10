Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC Till 1 June

The Supreme Court on Friday, 10 May has granted interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till 1 June.
Kejriwal was arrested on 21 March by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.
According to reports, Arvind Kejriwal pleaded for bail until the votes were counted, but the Supreme Court rejected his plea and directed him to surrender on June 2. The court will soon pass a detailed order on this.
Meanwhile, AAP workers raise slogans in celebration outside party office, as Kejriwal gets interim bail.
What Can He Do And Cannot Do During Interim Bail
The Delhi chief minister will be allowed to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. His wife, Sunita had been conducting road shows in his absence till now. But Kejriwal will not be able to perform any official duties as it could have "cascading effects" on others.
Previous Hearings
Earlier, ED, which had opposed the grant of bail to Kejriwal, filed an affidavit outlining its objections.
The ED argued that there is no "fundamental" right that will allow Arvind Kejriwal to claim bail to campaign for the election. The agency also pointed out that no political leader had ever been granted bail for campaigning and said that releasing Mr Kejriwal from jail to canvass for his party candidates would set a wrong precedent.
In Tuesday's hearing, the court recognised Kejriwal as the elected Chief Minister of Delhi and not a habitual offender. "There are elections... these are extraordinary circumstances, and he is not a habitual offender," the bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta said.
Congress Welcomes SC Order
Congress leader Pawan Khera welcomed the Supreme Court order granting bail to Delhi CM. "We welcome the intervention by the Supreme Court in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal...We hope that the former chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren also gets due justice", the Congress leader said.
Khera further said, "We also hope that the PM gets enough time after June 4 when he's is the former PM to introspect sitting in Sabarmati ashram at the kind of politics he has indulged into."
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)