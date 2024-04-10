Why ECI Asked Tax Body To Verify 'Mismatches' in Rajeev Chandrasekar's Affidavit

The complaint alleged that while Chandrasekhar has declared a total immovable assets of Rs 14.4 crore, "there is no mention of either rental income, or rental payment, or ownership of his current home address" in a "posh locality" in Bengaluru.

It claimed that this property was not declared in the current election affidavit as well as that in the 2018 Rajya Sabha elections.

Chandrasekhar has also declared in his affidavit a '1942 Model Red Indian Scout' purchased in 1994 for Rs 10,000. The Congress' complaint alleged that the Union Minister, in various media articles, was shown as someone who owned "several high-end luxury cars."

The complaint also termed Chandrasekhar a "repeat offender," alleging there were discrepancies in his 2018 Rajya Sabha election affidavit. In 2019, a PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court by Bengaluru-based Renjith Thomas, who claimed Chandrasekhar had withheld information in his Rajya Sabha poll affidavit.

This came after the Scroll.in reported in March 2019 that Jupiter Capital, a company allegedly controlled by him, was nowhere to be found in the affidavit.