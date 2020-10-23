Social Distancing Cast Aside at PM Modi’s & Rahul’s Bihar Rallies

Throughout the live stream of PM Modi’s rally, supporters flouting social distancing norms could be seen cheering \ the leaders gathered on the dais, including PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while security personnel in Khaki did little to set the crowd in order.

Similarly, in a live video streamed by the Indian National Congress on YouTube, those gathered in Rahul Gandhi’s joint rally with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav could be seen in utter violation of the health precautions issued by the EC. While many were seated on chairs at the venue, several others had positioned themselves atop a building.