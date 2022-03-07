Manipur Exit Polls: BJP May Return to Power, Predicts Zee News Survey
Catch the exit poll results for Manipur Assembly elections here.
The Zee News exit poll on Monday, 7 March, predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could return to power in Manipur, with the party likely to win 33-37 seats in the Assembly elections. The Congress is predicted 12-17 seats, as per the channel's exit poll.
The voter turnout during the first phase was 88.63 percent and a 78.49 percent turnout was recorded in the second phase.
A total of 60 seats were in the fray, with 38 going to the polls in the first phase and the remaining 22 in the second phase.
How Manipur Turned Up to Vote
Key candidates during phase one included Manipur Chief Minister (CM) N Biren Singh, who contested from the Heingang constituency; deputy CM Yumnam Joykumar from the Uripok constitency; and speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Y Khemchand Singh from the Sinjamei constituency.
During the second phase, Congress leader and former CM O Ibobi Singh, who contested from the Thoubal constituency, was one of the key candidates along with former deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei, who contested from the Nungba Assembly seat.
The counting of votes will be held on 10 March.
