Manipur Elections: Two Days Before Polling, Bullets Fired at JD(U) Candidate
Two bike-borne assailants fired at Wanglembam Rohit Singh in Manipur.
Barely two days before polling in Manipur, a 42-year-old Janata Dal (United) candidate contesting from East Imphal district was shot at late on Saturday, 26 February, reported The Indian Express.
Popularly known as 'bullet' in the area, JD(U) candidate Wanglembam Rohit Singh from Kshetrigao seat was reportedly meeting some of his supporters at Naharup Makhapat around 11.30 pm on Saturday, when he was shot at.
Singh's driver Sapam Ronaldo claimed that the politician was attacked by two scooter-riding assailants, who escaped the scene through narrow lanes.
According to The Hindu, the assailants fled after firing three bullets at Singh.
The attack left Singh with bullet injuries on his chest, following which he was rushed to a private hospital in Imphal, where he is said to be out of danger.
While the assailants remain at large, an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident.
Polling for 60 seats in the Manipur Assembly will take place on 28 February and 5 March.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Hindu.)
