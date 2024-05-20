Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 LIVE: Voting Begins Across 49 Seats, PM Modi Urges Voters To 'Create New Record'

Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 5 Voting Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to cast their ballots in 'record numbers' during the fifth phase of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Monday, 20 May.

As many as 49 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories are going to the polls on Monday. The states and UTs where voting will take place include Bihar (5 seats) Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3) seats, Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (7).

The key contests in the fifth phase include Rahul Gandhi vs Dinesh Pratap Singh (Raebareli), Kishori Lal Sharma vs Smriti Irani (Amethi), Rajnath Singh vs Ravidas Mehrotra (Lucknow), Karan Bhushan Singh vs Ram Bhagat Mishra (Kaiserganj), Piyush Goyal vs Bhushan Patil (Mumbai North), and Omar Abdullah vs Sajad Lone (Baramulla).