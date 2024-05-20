Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 LIVE: Voting Begins Across 49 Seats, PM Modi Urges Voters To 'Create New Record'

Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 5 Voting Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to cast their ballots in 'record numbers' during the fifth phase of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Monday, 20 May.
As many as 49 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories are going to the polls on Monday. The states and UTs where voting will take place include Bihar (5 seats) Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3) seats, Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (7).
The key contests in the fifth phase include Rahul Gandhi vs Dinesh Pratap Singh (Raebareli), Kishori Lal Sharma vs Smriti Irani (Amethi), Rajnath Singh vs Ravidas Mehrotra (Lucknow), Karan Bhushan Singh vs Ram Bhagat Mishra (Kaiserganj), Piyush Goyal vs Bhushan Patil (Mumbai North), and Omar Abdullah vs Sajad Lone (Baramulla).
Voters on Monday to decide the fate of 695 candidates, including opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.
Former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya is challenging the BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Ruddy in Saran.
The election in Ladakh is also crucial amkid the statehood demand that has gone against the BJP in the region.
With voting on 13 seats, this will be the last phase of polling in Maharashtra.
As per data by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout in the fourth pase that concluded on 13 May was 69.15 percent.
Voting will end at 6:00 pm in all seats.
Actor Akshay Kumar Votes in Mumbai
Actor Akshay Kumar cast his ballot at a polling booth in Mumbai.
"I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right. I think voter turnout will be good," he said while speaking to the press after voting.
Former UP CM Mayawati Casts Vote
BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati cast her ballot at a polling booth in Lucknow in the early hours of voting on Monday, 20 May.
"I am hopeful that there will be a change (in power) this time. I can sense that the public is silent and they are seeing all of this," she told news agency ANI after voting.
Anil Ambani Casts Vote
Businessman Anil Ambani was among the first voters to cast their ballots at a polling booth in Mumbai during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Monday, 20 May.
'Urge Voters To Create New Record in Phase 5': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X on Monday, 20 May, to urge voters to "create a new record of voting" during the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
"In the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, voting will be held today for 49 seats in 8 states and union territories. I request all the voters of this phase to cast their votes and create a new record of voting. I especially appeal to women and young voters to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy," he said.