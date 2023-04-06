Kichcha Sudeep & BJP: Can Sandalwood Actors Influence Karnataka Election?

“Kannada film actors come out during elections. Politicians use them as star campaigners, later they vanish as not many like late MH Ambareesh, Umashree (who does by first name), Tara (who does by first name), or Mukhyamantri Chandru want to invest fulltime in politics,” says Milind Dharmasena, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), General Secretary, who has scored music for three Kannada movies.

According to a political observer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, there has been no instance when rallies by stars from Sandalwood have resulted in votes swinging in favour of candidates. “People come to see and listen to actors but the ultimate decision on whom to vote for depends on the stature of the candidate, party, caste, and development works done by the candidate’s party,'' the political watcher said.

In the 1990s actor Anant Nag and his brother Shanka Nag campaigned for the Janata Party. Later, Anant Nag contested and became a minister in the Janata Dal government. He has now offered his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.