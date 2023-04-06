Karnataka Election 2023: BJP Minister Munirathna Booked for ‘Hate Speech’

Karnataka Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against state Minister Munirathna Naidu for his alleged hate speech against the Christian community.

The complaint: The case was registered against the Minister for Horticulture after a complaint by a gazetted Election Commission (EC) officer who charged him with promoting enmity among people.

What the minister said: In an interview to a news channel on 31 March, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister, had said, "Christians are converting people at this moment also. Conversion is maximum in the slums. In places where 1,400 people are there, 400 have been converted. If they come (for conversion) then hit them and send them back."

Charges: The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police booked the film producer-turned-politician from RR Nagar under Section 117 (abetting Commission of offence), 153A (promoting enmity between various groups or religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 125 of People's Representation Act (Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election).