Karnataka Polls: Who Is Kichcha Sudeep, Kannada Actor Who May Campaign for BJP?

In a career spanning 27 years, Kichcha Sudeep has donned multiple hats, including those of actor, writer, singer, director, producer, and television host.

The Kannada actor has always projected the image of a self-made artist who rose to become one of the most sought-after names in Sandalwood. He also went on to make a mark in Bollywood and films in other south Indian languages, including Tamil and Telugu.

However, his early years in cinema weren’t a bed of roses. In some of his previous interviews with the media, he reportedly said that his first two films never saw the light of day, and the third, his official debut Thayavva (1997), was removed from theatres in just three days. He is known for his work that includes critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies like My Autograph, Sparsha, Huchcha, Eega, Manikya, Hebbuli, Pailwaan, and Vikrant Rona. From starring in blockbuster hits and hosting Bigg Boss Kannada, the actor has garnered a huge fan base in and out of Karnataka.