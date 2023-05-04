Karnataka Elections: Meet the People Taking on Communalism With Kannada Pride

In April 2021, Syed Ishaq’s library, with thousands of books promoting Kannada literature, was burnt down in Karnataka’s Mysore.

In December 2021, protests against hijab-wearing students by saffron-shawl clad men became widespread across Karnataka.

In February 2022, ‘halal’ meat eaten by Muslims became a flashpoint in the state.

In March 2022, Hindutva vigilantes destroyed the watermelon cart of Nabisaab Killedar, a Muslim vendor, in Dharwad district. This took place outside a temple where he had been selling fruits for several years. It was around the same time when Muslim vendors were banned from the state's temple fairs for the first time in history.

In January 2023, Muslim writers weren’t invited to the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, a government-funded literary fest.

These are only some of the instances that have transpired in the last few years that depict the rise of communalism and hate in Karnataka in the last few years. The state has popularly been referred to as the ‘laboratory’ of Hindutva in South India. But as communalism has risen in the state, so has the voices resisting it. Several progressive individuals and civil society workers in Karnataka have been using arts, literature and grassroot outreach to counter communalism.