Hindu Yuva Vahini: A Vehicle in Founder Yogi Adityanath’s Election Campaign

A video of Raghvendra Pratap Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Domariyaganj in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) is going viral in which he can be seen saying that those who will not vote for him have Muslim blood in their veins.

Raghvendra Pratap Singh is the state incharge of Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), an organisation founded by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The activities of HYV during the UP election are being questioned. Let’s explore what is its connection with the Assembly election campaign.